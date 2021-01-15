The Ministry of Health has announced 166 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus disease from a sample size of 7,077 in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 98,859.

Out of the new cases, 146 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. 100 are males while 66 are females, with the youngest being a one-year-old baby and the oldest is 93.

On a positive note, 262 patients have recovered from the disease, 254 from the Home-based Isolation and care, while 8 are from various Hospitals across the country. Total recoveries stand at 82,195.

3 more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus pushing the number of fatalities to 1, 726.

683 patients are in various hospitals countrywide while 1,712 are on Home-based Isolation and Care.

29 others are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplementary oxygen.

Another 14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in general wards.

One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).