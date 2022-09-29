RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

2 Sugoi women stranded for weeks after attending Ruto's inauguration

Denis Mwangi

The two made headlines after walking from Sugoi to Nairobi to gift Ruto their mkokoteni

2 women push their mkokoteni enroute to Nairobi for President William Ruto's inauguration ceremony
A woman who identified herself as Evelyne, also known as Mama Lewis decried that she is now stranded in Nairobi alongside her friend, more than two weeks after travelling to Nairobi to attend the inauguration of President William Ruto.

The women who are from Ruto’s backyard in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County made headlines earlier in September after announcing that they would walk to Nairobi for the special occasion.

In an interview on Thursday, September 29, Mama Lewis now says that she was yet to meet the president and was unable to get back home.

2 women push their mkokoteni enroute to Nairobi for President William Ruto's inauguration ceremony
I came to celebrate Ruto’s swearing and after that went to State House with my mkokoteni and I was asked if I had an appointment. Told security that my mkokoteni was my appointment and they instructed me to go to Karen.

I took my mkokoteni to Karen and left it there waiting for an appointment, which I have not received up to date. I came to gift Ruto the mkokoteni and shake his hand, chat with him and pray together,” she said.

READ: Ruto claims Sh15B was spent to renovate Uhuru Gardens

Her friend said the duo took five days to travel from Sugoi to Nairobi, which took a toll on their bodies, and urged President Ruto to schedule a meeting with them.

2 women push their mkokoteni enroute to Nairobi for President William Ruto's inauguration ceremony
We were patient after he (Ruto) left the country to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. He came back and we haven’t met him yet. We want to request a meeting with him so that we can return home,” the second woman said.

The two women have been living with a wellwisher who offered to host them after they were stranded in Nairobi.

