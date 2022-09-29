2 Sugoi women stranded for weeks after attending Ruto's inauguration

The women who are from Ruto’s backyard in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County made headlines earlier in September after announcing that they would walk to Nairobi for the special occasion.

In an interview on Thursday, September 29, Mama Lewis now says that she was yet to meet the president and was unable to get back home.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I came to celebrate Ruto’s swearing and after that went to State House with my mkokoteni and I was asked if I had an appointment. Told security that my mkokoteni was my appointment and they instructed me to go to Karen.

“I took my mkokoteni to Karen and left it there waiting for an appointment, which I have not received up to date. I came to gift Ruto the mkokoteni and shake his hand, chat with him and pray together,” she said.

Her friend said the duo took five days to travel from Sugoi to Nairobi, which took a toll on their bodies, and urged President Ruto to schedule a meeting with them.

Pulse Live Kenya

“We were patient after he (Ruto) left the country to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. He came back and we haven’t met him yet. We want to request a meeting with him so that we can return home,” the second woman said.