20 Heads of State to attend Ruto's swearing-in ceremony-Karanja Kibicho

Charles Ouma

PS Karanja Kibicho added that at least 60,000 Kenyans are expected to attend the event with the gates opening at 4am

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho
At least 20 heads of state and government will jet into the country for president -elect William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has revealed.

The PS made the revelations on Saturday, September 10 during a press conference on the swearing in planned for 13 September 2022.

He added that at least 60,000 Kenyans are expected to make their way to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where the event will take place.

"At least 20 Presidents and Heads of Governments have confirmed attendance. This is a public function which everyone is possibly welcome," Kibicho stated.

Assumption of the Office of the President committee led by Joseph Kinyua, the Head of Public Service
He added that gates will be opened at 4am and everyone is expected to be seated by 7am with security agencies manning the high-profile event.

Reports indicate that among those who have confirmed attendance is neighbouring Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

He was among high-ranking officials who received invites to attend the swearing-in ceremony earlier in the week.

Others expected in the country are Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Somali’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud among others.

“We began sending the invites early in the week and by Thursday evening 10 presidents among several vice presidents had confirmed they will grace the ceremony,” an official privy to the matter said.

Dignitaries from the African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), European Union, United Kingdom, US, China, India, and Russia have been invited.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has served as Kenya's President and Commander-In-Chief for 10 years will hand over power to President-elect William Ruto on September 13, during his swearing-in.

Charles Ouma

