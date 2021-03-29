23 people will be today, Monday, arraigned in court for violating the Covid-19 government sanctioned curfew in Kiambu County.

The group was arrested at Wangige on Saturday night including several motorcycle operators and bar staff.

Kiambu County Police Commander, Ali Nuno, has urged employers to comply to the new directives by releasing their staff before the 8pm curfew.

Kiambu County authorities have said that the operation will continue and urged members of the public to adhere to the new curfew hours.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had on Friday ordered for an 8pm curfew of 5 counties which were termed as disease-infected areas.

Further to this, roadblocks have also been put up in 4 of the counties to monitor movement in the zoned areas.