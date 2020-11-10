The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 1,344 new cases of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, from 7,162 samples raising the national tally to 64,588.

Out of the new cases 1,299 are Kenyans and 45 are foreigners. The cumulative tests in the country now stands at 753,959.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 322, Kiambu 221, Mombasa 133, Laikipia 72, Uasin Gishu 66, Kericho 65, Nakuru 63, Kajiado 43, Kilifi 40, Kisumu 36, Kwale 32, Migori 32, Machakos 30, Baringo 20, Bomet 19, Nandi 16, Meru 13, Nyeri 12, Kisii 11, Embu 11, Mandera 11, Kakamega 8, Murang’a 8, Nyamira 8, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Turkana 5, Nyandarua 4, Narok 4, Kirinyaga 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Tharaka Nithi 3 Vihiga 3, West Pokot 3, Bungoma 2, Taita Taveta 2, Wajir 2, Busia 2, Makueni 2, Samburu 2, Homabay 2, Siaya 2, and Kitui 1.

At the same time, 24 people have succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the number of those who have died from the disease to 1,154.

Recoveries

However, on a good note; 436 people have recovered from the disease, 297 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 139 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total number of recoveries now stands at 43,095.

“To date 2,108 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the virus, 1,074 males & 1,034 females. Unfortunately, we have also lost 22 healthcare workers since the pandemic struck. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their loved ones

A total of 1,266 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,898 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 31 on supplemental oxygen” said the Ministry in a statement.