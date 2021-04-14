The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 981 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 7,529 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of Positive cases in the Country now stand at 148,128. The new cases are a representation of 13% Positivity rate. Cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,578,773.

The County distribution of the new cases; Nairobi 349, Bungoma 61, Turkana 55, Kiambu 49, Kisumu 46, Mombasa 46, Nakuru 41, Uasin Gishu 39, Meru 35, Busia 24, Kajiado 23, Siaya 20, Kilifi 19, Migori 17, Taita Taveta 17, Kitui 16, Kakamega 12, Machakos 12, Isiolo 11, Nandi 13, Nyandarua 10, Vihiga 9, Kirinyaga 8, Homabay 7, Kericho 7, Murang’a 6, Kisii 5, Laikipia 5, Makueni 5, Marsabit 4, Nyeri 3, West Pokot 3, Baringo 1, Kwale 1, Samburu 1 and Transnzoia 1.

At the same time, 665 patients have recovered from the disease, 528 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 137 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 100,245.

However, on sad note 26 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with 3 of them having occurred in the 24 hours and 23 having occurred on diverse dates in the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 2,420.