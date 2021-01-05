The Ministry of Health has confirmed 219 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 5,413 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the country stand at 97,127. The cumulative tests now stand at 1,064,419. From the cases 170 are Kenyans while 49 are foreigners.

The distribution of the cases by Counties; Nairobi 141, Mombasa 26, Uasin Gishu 7, Kisumu 6, Machakos 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kiambu, Kwale & Nakuru 4 cases each, Elgeyo Markwet, Kajiado and Meru 3 cases each, Kilifi 2, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nandi, Nyandarua, Siaya and Turkana 1 case each.

At the same time, 100 patients have recovered from the disease, 83 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 17 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 79,357.

Sadly, 4 patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,690.