Four people have died in a grisly road accident in Timboni, along the Malindi-Mombasa highway.

Area Police boss Paul Otieno confirmed that the four died on the spot after the driver of the Matatu they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle, which then overturned and rolled severally into a sisal plantation.

Six others sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Kilifi Hospital.

