Kenya has recorded 1,152 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 8,397 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 129,330. This represents a positivity rate of 13.7%.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced that the new cases include 1,093 Kenyans while 59 are foreigners. The youngest positive case is a nine-month-old infant while the oldest is 92.

“569 are males and 583 are females. Total confirmed positive cases are now 129,330 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,463,458,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry further announced that 6 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The 1,152 cases are distributed in different counties as follows:

Nairobi 458, Nakuru 139, Kiambu 93, Machakos 50, Kajiado 48, Mombasa 47, Turkana 43, Kisumu 27, Garissa 22, Kericho 22, Kilifi 21, Bungoma 20, Laikipia 18, Nyandarua 16, Tharaka Nithi 16, Kitui 13, Siaya 13, Nyamira 12, Meru 12, Narok 11, Uasin Gishu 8, Bomet 8, Busia 6, Taita Taveta 6, Nyeri 5, Kakamega 5, Kisii 4, Makueni 2, Murang’a 2, Mandera 1, Samburu 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1 and Isiolo 1.

152 patients have recovered from the disease.

59 are from Home Based and Isolation Care while 93 are from various health facilities. The number of total recoveries now stands at 91,665.

A total of 1,212 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,885 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

124 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 32 are on ventilatory support and 85 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are on observation.

Another 86 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and 10 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).