The Ministry of Health has announced an additional 604 novel coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 42, 541.

The new cases are from 5, 832 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases are distributed across counties as follows; Nairobi 125 cases, Nakuru 113, Mombasa 87, Busia 35, Uasin Gishu 33, Trans Nzoia and Kiambu 25 cases each, Kisii and Kisumu 24 cases each, Kajiado 16, Nandi 13, Kakamega 12, Meru 11, Machakos, Siaya and Garissa 7 cases each, Murang’a, West Pokot, and Nyeri 5 cases each.

Turkana recorded 4 cases, Laikipia and Wajir 3 cases each, Embu, Kirinyaga, Narok, Marsabit and Taita Taveta recorded 2 cases each, while Kitui, Nyamira, Tharaka Nithi, Kilifi and Nyandarau recorded a case each.

10 patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing total deaths to 797.

88 patients recovered from coronavirus, 56 from the Home-Based care program and 32 discharged from various hospitals.