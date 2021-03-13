The Ministry of Health has announced that 870 new people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing total confirmed cases to 112,805.

The new cases are from 6,309 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases at 431, Nakuru 120, Kiambu 95, Machakos 53, Turkana 29, Kajiado 26, Mombasa 15, Kisumu 10, Bungoma 9, Meru 9, Isiolo 8, Embu 6, Kilifi 6, Murang’a 5, Nyandarua 5, Trans Nzoia 5, Laikipia 4, Nyeri 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Vihiga 3, Baringo 2, Kericho 2, Kitui 2, Mandera 2, Nandi 2, Narok 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisii 1, Siaya 1, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

A total of 650 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,929 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 98 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are on observation.

Another 25 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 23 of them in the general wards and 2 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Recoveries and Deaths

117 patients have recovered from the disease, 75 are from various health facilities, while 42 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 88,326.

7 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,908.