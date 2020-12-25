Another Kenyan doctor has succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease.

In an update by the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Dr. Andrew Njuguna died after a month-long battle with the Coronavirus disease.

KMPDU described Dr. Njuguna as a brilliant dentist, and a vibrant member of the Kenya Dental Association.

“The medical profession has lost a brilliant dentist after a month of battling COVID-19. Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna. was a vibrant member of the @kenyadental Association. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & dental fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” tweeted KMPDU.

Dr. Andrew Njuguna who has succumbed to Covid-19

His death raises the number of specialist doctors who have succumbed to Covid-19 to 14.

Dr. Njuguna's death comes barely a day after KMPDU called off a strike by doctors after reaching an agreement with the Ministry of Health.

Health workers in Kenya had downed their tools demanding better treatment by government during the covid-19 pandemic.

They accused government of not providing protective equipment for them during the pandemic, among other things.