RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio threatens to boycott debate, issues 2 demands for Raila to participate

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Anything short of that will see Raila fail to attend and I will send Babu to battle it out with Ruto - Junet

President Uhuru Kenyatta, MP Junet Mohamed and Raila Odinga at a past press conference
President Uhuru Kenyatta, MP Junet Mohamed and Raila Odinga at a past press conference

Ahead of the much-awaited presidential debate clash pitting Raila Odinga against William Ruto, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party has tabled one demand and threatened to give the debate a wide berth should organizers fail to comply.

Recommended articles

Azimio maintained that the debate should not be used as a forum for Ruto to ‘insult’ President Uhuru Kenyatta and urged the former Prime Minister to snub the event if it will amount to 'sideshows' instead of tackling important issues affecting voters.

The coalition added that Odinga will only take part if issues of corruption and integrity are part of the debate.

File image of Junet Mohamed with Raila Odinga
File image of Junet Mohamed with Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio secretary general Junet Mohammed who was speaking at a campaign rally in Kitale on Friday, July 22 asserted that if the debate will be a repeat of what Kenya Kwanza Alliance deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua did, then it would be preferable for Odinga to skip it altogether.

He noted that the deputy presidential debate steered away from key issues and gave Gachagua a field day, peddling lies and bashing President Kenyatta who was not a participant.

Consequently, Mohamed maintained that: “Odinga will only participate in the debate if it focuses on integrity, corruption and governance. Anything short of that will see the former Prime Minister fail to attend.

READ: 34 million Kenyans watched the deputy presidential debates - Media Council

“Some people are saying that we have a debate between William Ruto and Baba, is that even possible? Baba will attend the debate, this is my personal opinion and not that of Baba, if three issues will be discussed: integrity, corruption and governance. If there is going to be other issues, we want to send Embakasi East MP Babu Owino to debate with William Ruto,” said Mr Mohammed in Kitale.

Junet Mohamed during Azimio campaigns in Kitale on July 22, 2022
Junet Mohamed during Azimio campaigns in Kitale on July 22, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

He added: “If we are going to discuss issues which are not important like we saw with Rigathi Gachagua, as Secretary General of Azimio, I will send Babu Owino to battle it out with William Ruto. Our competitors want to debate about President Uhuru Kenyatta, let them go and look for him and not drag him into the debate.”

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimio threatens to boycott debate, issues 2 demands for Raila to participate

Azimio threatens to boycott debate, issues 2 demands for Raila to participate

IEBC accuses authorities of harassment

IEBC accuses authorities of harassment

2 teachers detained over punishment of Class 8 pupil who did not score 400/500

2 teachers detained over punishment of Class 8 pupil who did not score 400/500

New twist as DCI releases statement on the arrest of 3 IEBC contractors

New twist as DCI releases statement on the arrest of 3 IEBC contractors

34 million Kenyans watched the Deputy presidential debates - Media Council

34 million Kenyans watched the Deputy presidential debates - Media Council

Wajackoyah to boycott presidential debate if not debating Raila and Ruto

Wajackoyah to boycott presidential debate if not debating Raila and Ruto

Mutua calls on NCIC to investigate Raila's 'vijana fire' phrase

Mutua calls on NCIC to investigate Raila's 'vijana fire' phrase

Guilty as charged: 4 convicted of Willie Kimani's murder, 1 acquitted

Guilty as charged: 4 convicted of Willie Kimani's murder, 1 acquitted

Uhuru relinquishes leadership of EAC [Photos]

Uhuru relinquishes leadership of EAC [Photos]

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan

Police explain arrest of Venezuelan found with IEBC stickers at JKIA

Police officers conducting a security drill at JKIA