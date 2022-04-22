Azimio unveils Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant

“Governor Candidate Nairobi is Polycarp Igathe and to be deputized by Prof. Philip Kaloki. Senate candidate is ODM sec gen Edwin Sifuna, and Women Rep candidate will be Esther Passaris," read a tweet by the ODM party.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi will defend his seat while Richard Ngatia has stepped down from the race for state appointment.

The previous evening, Igathe said that the coalition's top leaders met at the State House in Nairobi to try to reach an agreement among the candidates.

Ex Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe Pulse Live Kenya

Igathe disclosed that the Nairobi ticket announcement would be made public on Friday morning.

Before the meeting, ODM leader Raila Odinga met with close associates of the Westlands MP who maintained that Wanyonyi must be on the ballot as the gubernatorial aspirant.

The matter was referred to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the council appointed to pick the Nairobi ticket which met at State House on Thursday evening.

“It was a normal conversation to consult and agree on how we are going to be moving forward in terms of the party ticket for Nairobi and I think there's an agreement and the white smoke will be there tomorrow morning,” Igathe expressed confidence.

“I have personally reached out to all the other major candidates who've been running for the gubernatorial seat, my friend Richard Ngatia, Madame Agnes Kagure, the honourable Timothy Wanyonyi who is also a Member of Parliament for Westlands.