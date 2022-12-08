Azimio cancels public consultation planned on Jamhuri Day Celebration

According to their minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi, the cancellation is due to prior commitments that had not been confirmed at the time of the initial announcement. Wandayi however confirmed that the public engagement will continue countrywide.

This comes a few days after Azimio leader, Raila Odinga revealed they would launch public consultations with the people of Kenya to brainstorm the state of the nation and the direction it’s taking.

The opposition leader has clashed with the government on a couple of issues indicating that it doesn’t have mwananchi’s interest at heart.

Azimo wants the government to work on the economic situation of the country including reinstating subsidies for commodities such as unga, fuel, and electricity.

“This regime wasn't ready to lead. It has no idea of how to solve Kenya's problems and seems obsessed with campaigning.

"The method of deceit and false promises is out of control and will not be allowed to harm our lives. We'll continue pushing the causes of the people of Kenya.” Said the former prime minister.

President William Ruto had asked security CS Kithure Kindiki to deploy adequate security to the opposition leader and his team during the protests not only to provide security to the team but also to protect the property of Kenyans during the rallies.