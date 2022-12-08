ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio cancels public consultation planned on Jamhuri Day Celebration

Pauline Katethya Pulse Contributor

Azimio la Umoja has cancelled its Jamhuri schedule that was to happen on Jamhuri Day

Raila Odinga and James Orengo at a past event
Raila Odinga and James Orengo at a past event

Azimio La Umoja has cancelled the parallel Jamhuri Day celebration that was to be held at Jacaranda Grounds citing prior engagements

According to their minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi, the cancellation is due to prior commitments that had not been confirmed at the time of the initial announcement. Wandayi however confirmed that the public engagement will continue countrywide.

This comes a few days after Azimio leader, Raila Odinga revealed they would launch public consultations with the people of Kenya to brainstorm the state of the nation and the direction it’s taking.

The opposition leader has clashed with the government on a couple of issues indicating that it doesn’t have mwananchi’s interest at heart.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Governor Nyong'o skips Raila's rally for talks at State House

Azimo wants the government to work on the economic situation of the country including reinstating subsidies for commodities such as unga, fuel, and electricity.

“This regime wasn't ready to lead. It has no idea of how to solve Kenya's problems and seems obsessed with campaigning.

"The method of deceit and false promises is out of control and will not be allowed to harm our lives. We'll continue pushing the causes of the people of Kenya.” Said the former prime minister.

Wycliffe Oparanya and Opiyo Wandayi after an NEC meeting that passed to expel Aisha Jumwa from ODM (Twitter)
Wycliffe Oparanya and Opiyo Wandayi after an NEC meeting that passed to expel Aisha Jumwa from ODM (Twitter) Wycliffe Oparanya and Opiyo Wandayi after an NEC meeting that passed to expel Aisha Jumwa from ODM (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto had asked security CS Kithure Kindiki to deploy adequate security to the opposition leader and his team during the protests not only to provide security to the team but also to protect the property of Kenyans during the rallies.

Similarly, the president accused the opposition party leader of not being interested in Kenya’s economic development and vowed that he won’t be held back by his moves or remarks.

Pauline Katethya

