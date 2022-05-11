RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio-OKA Running mate Selection Panel postpones handover of report to Raila

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The report bearing the name of the successful candidate was supposed to be forwarded on Wednesday

Azimio Council Meeting
Azimio Council Meeting

White smoke is nigh at the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition after the selection panel appointed to recommend a running mate for Raila Odinga announced that it would be handing over its report and recommendations on Thursday, May 12.

This follows the conclusion of the interviews scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

According to initial reports reaching the news desk, the report bearing the name of the successful candidate was supposed to be forwarded on Wednesday but the handover was postponed to Thursday.

Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo said that the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate was likely to get the names on Thursday

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

