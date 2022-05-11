White smoke is nigh at the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition after the selection panel appointed to recommend a running mate for Raila Odinga announced that it would be handing over its report and recommendations on Thursday, May 12.
Azimio-OKA Running mate Selection Panel postpones handover of report to Raila
The report bearing the name of the successful candidate was supposed to be forwarded on Wednesday
Recommended articles
This follows the conclusion of the interviews scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
According to initial reports reaching the news desk, the report bearing the name of the successful candidate was supposed to be forwarded on Wednesday but the handover was postponed to Thursday.
Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo said that the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate was likely to get the names on Thursday
More to follow...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke