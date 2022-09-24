RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Babu Owino, Ledama Olekina slap ODM with new demands

Charles Ouma

The gloves are off with Babu Owino and Ledama Olekina slapping ODM with new demands and threatening to take drastic actions that could disadvantage Azimio

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino and Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina have issued new demands to Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement party, threatening to take drastic actions.

Speaking to the media on Friday, September 23, the duo demanded that their loyalty to the party should be rewarded failure to which they will reward themselves and withdraw their loyalty to the orange party and Raila.

The Embakasi East lawmaker described himself as demotivated and “wounded ODM soldier”, who has been overlooked, betrayed and shortchanged for the position of the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly.

"We want to see the party reward the youth, and loyalty. Otherwise, from today some of us will start being disloyal. If we will not be rewarded as the youth in ODM, then we will reward ourselves," Olekina slammed.

The Narok Senator lamented that despite the youth being at the forefront defending the party and being loyal, they are not including in sharing any victory that they fight for so hard, including putting their lives on the line.

"There is no doubt that we spent sleepless nights for the last three months campaigning for our party to be able to win, but when it comes to sharing the victory that we got, we are sidelined.

"I put my life at risk to be able to defend what we all believe was our victory," the Senator lamented.

Babu Owino on learning from Ruto and UDA

Expressing his displeasure at being shortchanged, Babu challenged the orange party to borrow a leaf from the rival United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that has rewarded loyal youthful politicians with house leadership positions.

"When you look at our opponents, look at how they have rewarded the youth. Mheshimiwa Osoro (South Mugirango MP Silvanmus Osoro) has been given the whip in the NA, and Ndindi Nyoro is either going to be a cabinet secretary or the chairman of the budget committee," Babu stated.

The sharing of parliamentary leadership slots has been a hard nut to crack for ODM with just a handful of positions to share.

ODM chairman, John Mbadi who has been nominated to be the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson explained the situation, noting that ODM had shared the positions prior to elections, hoping to form the next government only to be floored by Kenya Kwanza.

"I don't think there is anyone disloyal to the party. We expected to be in government. We had expected too much but now we have too little to share," Mbadi stated.

