Biography: Kenya's youngest Interior PS Dr Raymond Ojwang' Omollo

Denis Mwangi

Dr Raymond Ojwang' Omollo officially replaces Karanja Kibicho whose immense power made him be respected and feared in equal measure.

President William Ruto with Dr Raymond Ojwang Omollo after being sworn in a Interior PS at State House on Friday, December 2, 2022
President William Ruto with Dr Raymond Ojwang Omollo after being sworn in a Interior PS at State House on Friday, December 2, 2022

President William Ruto presided over the swearing in of the new Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Ojwang' Omollo, effectively ending the term of predecessor Karanja Kibicho who was respected and feared in equal measure.

The immense power and responsibilities that are bestowed on the docket has led many to believe that holders of the office have more power than some Cabinet Secretaries.

With his work already cut out for him, lets get to find out more about Dr Raymond Ojwang' Omollo.

Dr Raymond Ojwang Omollo being sworn in a Interior PS at State House on Friday, December 2, 2022
Dr Raymond Ojwang Omollo being sworn in a Interior PS at State House on Friday, December 2, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Dr. Raymond Ojwang Omollo (born December 27, 1979), is a statistician by training with an elaborate 16-year career in both the private and public sectors.

Dr. Omollo began his career in 2005 as a researcher and data manager at the University of Nairobi and later went on to join the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), an international not for profit organization involved bio-research in Baringo, Turkana and West Pokot, as the Head Data Centre and Head Statistician.

Similarly, Dr. Omollo has had collaborations with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in addressing some the development challenges affecting the most vulnerable communities in Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Ghana and Benin and has been part of coming up with interventions to improve the welfare of people affected.

Dr. Omollo has also consulted for the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa medical Research Foundation (AMREF), Hoffman La Roche and I-TECH.

Between 2015 and 2018, he served as a non-executive board member at Consolidated Bank of Kenya where he chaired the committee on risk and credit as well as the committee of finance.

The incoming PS most recently served as the Managing Director of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) headquartered in Kisumu County that spearheads the socio-economic development of 18 counties in the Lake Victoria basin region.

Dr Raymond Ojwang Omollo
Dr Raymond Ojwang Omollo Pulse Live Kenya

Dr. Omollo holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Applied Statistics from Maseno University and is also an alumnus of the University of Nairobi where he attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics and a Masters of Science in Applied Statistics.

In addition, he is a Biostatistics and Epidemiology scholarship awardee from the University of Washington based in Seattle, USA.

Dr. Omollo is the youngest ever to be appointed as Principal Secretary at the State Department for Interior and National Administration.

