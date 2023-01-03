Family announces Catherine Kasavuli's burial date

The requiem mass for the late will be held at Francis International Centre Church along Ngong Road before she is laid to rest at Zululu, Vihiga County.

Her family is also expected to hold a fundraiser at the United Kenya Club on Saturday, January 7, to help offset the Sh4 million hospital bill at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Martin Kasavuli, the sole child of the late television queen, recently wrote to the Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo and the bosses of six top media houses seeking assistance from her colleagues to offset the bill and support the expenses of her burial.

“It is with this mind that I write for your assistance in galvanizing her colleagues in the media fraternity, and the public to assist me clear the medical bills and give the late ‘Queen of Television’ a befitting farewell,”

“At the time of her passing away, she had accrued a cumulative hospital bill of Ksh4 million, being bills at both Kenyatta National Hospital and The Nairobi Hospital. We anticipate further bills at the funeral home and costs of interment which we can’t estimate now,” read the statement from Martin.

Well-wishers can support the family of the veteran journalist by sending their contributions to MPESA Paybill Number – 8089700 and Account Number – Catherine Kasavuli.

Kasavuli made her mark in the media industry, mentoring and nurturing some of Kenya’s leading journalists.