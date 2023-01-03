ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Family announces Catherine Kasavuli's burial date

Amos Robi

Kasavuli died on December 29, 2022, at the Kenyatta National Hospital after a battle with cervical cancer

Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli
Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli

The family of late news anchor Catherine Kasavuli has announced January 14, 2023, as the burial date for the fallen newscaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The requiem mass for the late will be held at Francis International Centre Church along Ngong Road before she is laid to rest at Zululu, Vihiga County.

Her family is also expected to hold a fundraiser at the United Kenya Club on Saturday, January 7, to help offset the Sh4 million hospital bill at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Martin Kasavuli, the sole child of the late television queen, recently wrote to the Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo and the bosses of six top media houses seeking assistance from her colleagues to offset the bill and support the expenses of her burial.

The Late Catherine Kasavuli
The Late Catherine Kasavuli ece-auto-gen

READ: 13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

“It is with this mind that I write for your assistance in galvanizing her colleagues in the media fraternity, and the public to assist me clear the medical bills and give the late ‘Queen of Television’ a befitting farewell,”

“At the time of her passing away, she had accrued a cumulative hospital bill of Ksh4 million, being bills at both Kenyatta National Hospital and The Nairobi Hospital. We anticipate further bills at the funeral home and costs of interment which we can’t estimate now,” read the statement from Martin.

Well-wishers can support the family of the veteran journalist by sending their contributions to MPESA Paybill Number – 8089700 and Account Number – Catherine Kasavuli.

Catherine Kasavuli
Catherine Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Catherine Kasavuli shares 6 lessons she learnt in the past couple of months

Kasavuli made her mark in the media industry, mentoring and nurturing some of Kenya’s leading journalists.

She worked at Voice of Kenya (VOK) which was later renamed KBC, KTN, and Citizen where she retired in 2015 before making a comeback on screens in 2021.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

School heads propose new uniforms for junior secondary students

School heads propose new uniforms for junior secondary students

Family announces Catherine Kasavuli's burial date

Family announces Catherine Kasavuli's burial date

Details of Ruto's 3-day Nyeri cabinet meeting

Details of Ruto's 3-day Nyeri cabinet meeting

CS Duale tips military man to succeed him as MP ahead of Thursday by-election

CS Duale tips military man to succeed him as MP ahead of Thursday by-election

Muthaiga police accused of torturing Mulot SIM swap suspect David Mutai

Muthaiga police accused of torturing Mulot SIM swap suspect David Mutai

Watch President Ruto pray for Raila-led opposition [Video]

Watch President Ruto pray for Raila-led opposition [Video]

Selfie session during fun boat ride turns tragic for 7 university students

Selfie session during fun boat ride turns tragic for 7 university students

Kalonzo's big announcement: Wiper issues demands to Raila ahead of Uhuru's exit

Kalonzo's big announcement: Wiper issues demands to Raila ahead of Uhuru's exit

Looming showdown as Azimio tables 8 demands to Ruto's government

Looming showdown as Azimio tables 8 demands to Ruto's government

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of a boat in Lake Victoria

Selfie session during fun boat ride turns tragic for 7 university students

File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi