Celebrated 'godfather of print media' Joe Kadhi dies

The media fraternity is mourning the death of veteran journalist Joe Kadhi who passed away at a hospital in Nairobi.

Kadhi’s family said that the media personality would be interred on Thursday in line with Muslim traditions.

The former Daily Nation Managing Editor was hailed by many as the godfather of print media due to his celebrated career.

"Sad day; veteran journalist Joe Kadhi has passed on. We have lost a mentor, professional guardian, legendary trainer and a pioneer of the golden generation," Royal Media Service Editorial and Innovation Director Linus Kaikai mourned.

Before moving to the United States International University-Africa, where he retired, Kadhi had a respected media career and taught journalism at the Universities of Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

Due to his 20-year career, he was given the lifetime achievement award at the 2015 Media Council's Annual Journalism Excellence Awards.

Teddy Otieno, a former student of Kadhi's, praised him for his unbiased reporting.

"He was a great man. The phrase 'publish and be damned,' his mastery of the cardinal role of objective reporting and the nuts and bolts of journalism, will forever have a place in the history of media practice in Africa," he said.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

