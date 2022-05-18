RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Charles Owino exits Siaya Governor race, to return to National Police Service

Denis Mwangi

Ex-police spokeperson Charles Owino pulls surprise exit leaving his candidate without a running mate

Charles Owino
Charles Owino

Former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino has dropped out of the Siaya Governor race in which he had accepted to be to the running of former Raieda MP Nicholas Gumbo.

According to reports reaching the news desk, Gumbo was left without a running mate after Owino decided to return to the National Police Service.

The two were vying on a United Democratic Movement ticket and competing against Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Information on which position the former spokesperson will take up at the National Police Service is yet to be made public.

Owino announced in 2021 that he would retire from the NPS to focus on his political ambitions.

At the time, he had declared interest in vying for the Siaya Governor seat to succeed incumbent Cornel Rasanga.

Owino also served in the NPS Small Arms and Light Weapons Department as the deputy director.

More to follow…

Denis Mwangi

