Confusion as KANU now nominates Gideon Moi as Odinga's running mate

KANU has nominated Gideon Moi just hours after the senator nominated Kalonzo Musyoka

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and KANU Sec-Gen Nick Salat

Confusion is rife after independence party KANU also nominated its chairman Gideon Moi for consideration as ODM leader Raila Odinga's running mate.

This comes just hours after the Baringo Senator threw his weight behind Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the same position.

Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat submitted Gideon Moi's name to the panel appointed to pick Odinga's running mate in the coming August General Election.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi Pulse Live Kenya

By the time of publishing, the party was yet to clarify the cause of confusion.

In a letter to the head of the Azimio la Umoja Selection Panel, Senator Moi nominated Musyoka as Kanu's preferred choice for the running mate post.

Kanu hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E Hon. Stephen Kalonzo as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections,” reads the letter.

It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him (Kalonzo) appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such,” the senator added.

This comes after the panel appointed to select Odinga's running mate announced that they would consider candidates nominated by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance member parties.

The vetting of candidates for the running mate role was originally slated to take place between May 4 and 10.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka when he hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at his Karen residence on March 18, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Constituent party members of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya that wish to nominate any person for consideration as a candidate for the position of Deputy President to submit the name by April 5,” a statement by the panel’s boss Dr Noah Wekesa stated.

Elsewhere in the Kenya Kwanza alliance, Deputy President William Ruto is a step closer to naming his preferred running mate in his quest to clinch the presidency in the upcoming August 2022 General Election.

According to sources inside the United Democratic Alliance, the panel entrusted with proposing a candidate to be DP Ruto's running partner for the August 9 elections has locked in on Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Gachagua had been identified as a strong contender, alongside Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi,” an excerpt from the publication read.

According to sources, the panel took into account loyalty, personality, expertise as well as public record.

Ultimately, DP Ruto and Odinga will have to unveil their preferred choices before the lapse of the May 16 deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Deputy President William Ruto speaking at a campaign rally in Malindi Pulse Live Kenya

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

