The Council of Governors has moved to court seeking to have a ruling made by Justice Mumbi Ngigi overturned.

In a suit which names the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Director of Public Prosecutions and the Inspector General as respondents, the governors are seeking to lift the ban on accessing their offices once they are charged with graft.

Justice James Makau certified the matter as urgent, directing for it to be heard by a panel of three judges on October 21, 2020.

Council of Governors led by Chair Wycliffe Oparanya during a past press briefing

Mumbi Ngugi Precedent

Justice Ngugi set a precedent in a ruling which upheld a lower court's decision to bar Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal from accessing his office after he was implicated in fraud.

The precedent has gone on to affect former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and most recently Garissa Governor Ali Korane.

