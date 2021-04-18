Covid-19: 20 deaths reported as 1,027 test positive

The new cases were derived on Saturday from a sample size of 7,184 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 14.3% while cumulative tests conducted in the country so far stand at 1,599,668.

1,009 of the positive cases are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners.

600 are males and 427 are females.

The youngest is a two-month-old baby while the oldest is 110 years.

20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with 8 of the deaths having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month.

12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This brings the cumulative fatalities to 2,463.

382 patients have recovered from the disease, 267 from Home Based & Isolation Care while 115 are from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 101,362 of which, 73,598 are from Home Based Care & Isolation & 27,764 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,653 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,798 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

264 patients are in the ICU, 55 of whom are on ventilatory support & 161 on supplemental oxygen. 48 patients are on observation.