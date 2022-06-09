Covid positivity rate rises

From the cases 164 are Kenyans while 38 are foreigners. 102 are females and 100 males. Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (410), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,311).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi (141), Kiambu (32), Kilifi (6), Nakuru (5), Siaya (3), Uasin Gishu (3), Kisii (2), Machakos (2), Murang'a (2), Busia, Embu, Kakamega, Kitui, Mombasa and Taita Taveta one case each.

There are 31 patients currently admitted in health facilities, while 1,327 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), none is on supplemental oxygen and no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,651.

As of June 8, a total of 18,364,600 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,540,639 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above). Another 1,421,273 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 36,438 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 366,250 are booster doses.