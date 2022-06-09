RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Covid positivity rate rises

Cyprian Kimutai

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease

TOPSHOT - A staff of local NGO Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) measures a woman's body temperature as the NGO installs hand washing stations at the Kibera slum in Nairobi, on March 18, 2020. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A staff of local NGO Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) measures a woman's body temperature as the NGO installs hand washing stations at the Kibera slum in Nairobi, on March 18, 2020. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

The COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 7.2 percent after 202 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, 15 counties have recorded positive tests with Nairobi the most affected with 141 infections.

From the cases 164 are Kenyans while 38 are foreigners. 102 are females and 100 males. Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (410), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,311).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi (141), Kiambu (32), Kilifi (6), Nakuru (5), Siaya (3), Uasin Gishu (3), Kisii (2), Machakos (2), Murang'a (2), Busia, Embu, Kakamega, Kitui, Mombasa and Taita Taveta one case each.

There are 31 patients currently admitted in health facilities, while 1,327 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), none is on supplemental oxygen and no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/02/03: A healthcare worker administers Pfizer vaccine to a resident of Dagoretti in Nairobi during a mass vaccination drive countrywide. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/02/03: A healthcare worker administers Pfizer vaccine to a resident of Dagoretti in Nairobi during a mass vaccination drive countrywide. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,651.

As of June 8, a total of 18,364,600 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,540,639 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above). Another 1,421,273 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 36,438 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 366,250 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 24,798 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 8,896. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 31.2%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Cyprian Kimutai

