The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kindiki announces Idd-ul-Fitr public holiday

Denis Mwangi

CS Kindiki issues Gazette Notice on Idd-ul-Fitr public holiday

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki,
Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki,

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, has officially declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as a public holiday.

Recommended articles

This special day off is to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide.

The declaration was made public through a Gazette Notice, which reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, the 10th April, 2024, shall be a Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.”

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Idd-ul-Fitr is a significant occasion in the Islamic calendar, symbolizing a time of joy, reflection, and community.

It's a day when Muslims come together with family and friends to celebrate the completion of a month of blessings and gratitude.

For those who might not be familiar, Idd-ul-Fitr starts with a special prayer in the morning, followed by festivities and feasting.

It's a time for giving charity to the less fortunate, a pillar of the Idd celebrations, ensuring that everyone can partake in the joy of the day.

Muslim faithful praying at the Tononoka Grounds to mark Idd-ul Fitr on July 17, 2015. The Chief Kadhi had announced the celebrations should be held on July 18, 2015, but many Muslims defied his announcement.
Muslim faithful praying at the Tononoka Grounds to mark Idd-ul Fitr on July 17, 2015. The Chief Kadhi had announced the celebrations should be held on July 18, 2015, but many Muslims defied his announcement. ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

This public holiday is not just a day off from work; it's a vibrant cultural and religious celebration that brings together Kenyans from all walks of life.

It's a reminder of our nation's diversity and unity, embracing the spirit of togetherness, peace, and compassion.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye (centre), and his wives, Marie Khone Faye (left) and Absa Fall Faye (right) [VOA]

Concerns rise over behaviour of Senegalese President Diomaye Faye's 2nd wife

Standard Media Group offices in Mombasa Road

Standard Group gives detailed response to reports of STD breakout in news room

Public transport in Nairobi [Image Credit: Adrian Jones]

Public transport dynamics in Nairobi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

DP Gachagua woos Diaspora Community with Ruto's achievements & investment opportunities