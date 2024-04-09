CS Kindiki announces Idd-ul-Fitr public holiday

This special day off is to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide.

The declaration was made public through a Gazette Notice, which reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, the 10th April, 2024, shall be a Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.”

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Idd-ul-Fitr is a significant occasion in the Islamic calendar, symbolizing a time of joy, reflection, and community.

It's a day when Muslims come together with family and friends to celebrate the completion of a month of blessings and gratitude.

For those who might not be familiar, Idd-ul-Fitr starts with a special prayer in the morning, followed by festivities and feasting.

It's a time for giving charity to the less fortunate, a pillar of the Idd celebrations, ensuring that everyone can partake in the joy of the day.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

This public holiday is not just a day off from work; it's a vibrant cultural and religious celebration that brings together Kenyans from all walks of life.