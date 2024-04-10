The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Machogu reveals how glitch led to KCSE candidates getting errored grades

Amos Robi

While KNEC defended that the online portal hosted the accurate results, it admitted that the discrepancies were confined to the printed nominal rolls dispatched to schools

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has acknowledged a critical error in the printing of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Recommended articles

The revelation came during a grilling session by the National Assembly Education Committee, where Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and KNEC CEO David Njengere were questioned about grade discrepancies in the 2023 KCSE exams.

According to KNEC, a system glitch led to the omission of minus signs (-) for some grades on the printed nominal rolls.

This resulted in students' grades being inaccurately represented, such as a B (plain) instead of a B- (minus).

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately 3,018 candidates across 1,059 examination centers nationwide were affected by this error.

Students writing their KCSE
Students writing their KCSE Students writing their KCSE Pulse Live Kenya

However, KNEC clarified that the online portal reflected accurate results, and the discrepancies were confined to the printed nominal rolls distributed to schools.

Prompt action was taken by KNEC to rectify the issue, with corrected printouts delivered to affected schools.

During the grilling session, CS Machogu reassured the public that measures had been taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

A technical team, comprising representatives from the Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy, the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Unit, and the ICT Authority, was tasked with investigating the matter.

The team submitted its report to the Ministry of Education, recommending the establishment of a multi-sectoral ICT committee to oversee the examination process and regular load tests to assess system capacity.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machogu in his office
Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machogu in his office Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machogu in his office Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, KNEC was mandated to upgrade its IT infrastructure and implement continuous performance monitoring to proactively identify potential shortcomings in the future.

The incident has raised concerns about the trauma experienced by affected students and the confusion caused by the errors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after previous concerns were raised about the authenticity of the 2023 KCSE examination results, with several schools reporting discrepancies in grades after logging into the KNEC official portal.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Standard Media Group offices in Mombasa Road

Standard Group gives detailed response to reports of STD breakout in news room

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

DP Gachagua woos Diaspora Community with Ruto's achievements & investment opportunities

Kensilver bus that was involved in an accident at Nithi bridge on Sunday, April 7

Several feared dead in tragic accident involving Kensilver bus at Nithi bridge

Vincent Kemosi Mogaka

Family matters force Ruto's ambassador nominee to turn down lucrative job