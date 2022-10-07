CS Matiang'i declares public holiday

In a statement on Friday, October 7, CS Matiang’i urged Kenyans to use the Utamaduni Day holiday to celebrate Kenya’s rich cultures.

"In line with Section 2 (1) and 4 and Part One of the Schedule of Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), and pursuant to the declaration of the High Court of 6th November 2017 (Judicial Review 292 of 2017: Republic vs Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security ex parte Gregory Oriaro Nyauchi & four others), it is hereby notified that Monday, 10th October 2022, will be a public holiday (Utamaduni Day).

“All citizens are reminded to honour the day by recognizing and celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes our unity, national cohesion, and economic progress,” the statement read.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before the 2010 Constitution, October 10 was marked as Moi Day but it was abolished and later reinstated by the high court.

“I hereby grant a declaration that omission to have the 10th day of October observed as a public holiday is an illegality. I further declare that unless Parliament amends the Act or the minister substitutes for another date, October 10 shall, in each year, continue being a public holiday,” ruled Justice George Odunga in 2017.

In 2019, former President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the renaming of Moi Day to Huduma Day and December 26 (Boxing Day) to Utamaduni Day.