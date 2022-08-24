DCI rescues world's most trafficked mammal

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI rescue most trafficked mammal

Cyprian Kimutai

The animal goes for approximately Sh4 million in the black market

DCI arrests three suspects in Kwale County in possession of a pangolin
DCI arrests three suspects in Kwale County in possession of a pangolin

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has come to the rescue of one pangolin, an animal considered to be the world's most trafficked mammal.

Pangolins are the only mammals known to have plate-like scales; when threatened, they roll up into a ball, with the scales forming an armoured exterior.

The scales are made of keratin, the same protein that makes up human hair and nails, which hardens as the pangolins reach maturity.

With high levels of hunting and poaching for the illicit trade in their meat and scales – for traditional medicines in Asia, primarily in China and Vietnam – there has been a dramatic decrease in pangolin populations over the last 15 years.

Pangolins are the only mammals known to have plate-like scales; when threatened, they roll up into a ball, with the scales forming an armoured exterior.
Pangolins are the only mammals known to have plate-like scales; when threatened, they roll up into a ball, with the scales forming an armoured exterior. Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya is home to three species of pangolins; ground pangolins are found in open bushland, tree pangolins are found in Kakamega and Loita Hills, and the giant pangolin is found in the Lake Victoria Region.

Pangolins.org estimates that there are only 50,000 pangolins still in existence across the globe. There are no records of how many pangolins exist in Kenya.

All eight species of pangolin are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the highest level of international law. Hence the arrest of the three individuals.

DCI on Tuesday, August 23 rescued one pangolin, whom according to them was destined for slaughter. The three male suspects were arrested in Kinango, Kwale county.

Pangolins.org estimates that there are only 50,000 pangolins still in existence across the globe. There are no records of how many pangolins exist in Kenya.
Pangolins.org estimates that there are only 50,000 pangolins still in existence across the globe. There are no records of how many pangolins exist in Kenya. Pulse Live Kenya

30-year-old Pas Mwiti, 26-year-old Kabwere Tembe as well as 22-year-old Salim Nduria were arrested by detectives of the Serious Crimes Unit in possession of the male mammal.

According to DCI, the three were arrested following a tip-off by members of the public in Vivurungani village.

"Posing as well oiled businessmen engaged in the illicit trade of the world’s most endangered mammal, the sleuths lured the sellers from their hideout before pouncing on them and rescuing the animal," revealed DCI.

However, according to the police, two suspects attempted to flee. In the midst of the commotion, the two also freed the animal forcing the police to not only chase after the pangolin but also the human beings.

"Earlier, drama ensued in Vivurungani village after two of the suspects attempted to set the animal free and took flight. This prompted the detectives to chase after the scary mammal with a full armour of scales and the two men, leaving a thick cloud of dust," they said.

The chase took less than 2 minutes in which all three mammals were restrained. The suspects were transported to the DCI headquarters in Nairobi while the pangolin was handed over to Kenya Wildlife Service personnel at the Nairobi Animal Orphanage.

"In Kenya, one such animal goes for approximately Sh4 million. Don’t go hunting for one, our men are on high alert," warned DCI.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why warrant of arrest for Aisha Jumwa has been lifted

Why warrant of arrest for Aisha Jumwa has been lifted

DCI rescues world's most trafficked mammal

DCI rescues world's most trafficked mammal

Sakaja: How elections cost me Sh15 million in one day

Sakaja: How elections cost me Sh15 million in one day

I am ready to work with Kenya Kwanza - Justina Wamae

I am ready to work with Kenya Kwanza - Justina Wamae

Bomet Woman Rep pens special message to 'personal' boda boda rider

Bomet Woman Rep pens special message to 'personal' boda boda rider

Do not let history define you as a man desperate for power - Malema to Raila

Do not let history define you as a man desperate for power - Malema to Raila

Why elite Kenyan soldiers are being sent to DRC

Why elite Kenyan soldiers are being sent to DRC

Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega will be closed on Monday - CS Magoha

Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega will be closed on Monday - CS Magoha

Ruto poaches Kivutha Kibwana from Azimio la Umoja coalition

Ruto poaches Kivutha Kibwana from Azimio la Umoja coalition

Trending

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Chief Justice Martha Koome delivering judgement at the Supreme Court

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition