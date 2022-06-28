RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nakuru East MP grilled by DCI

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The MP spent the better part of Tuesday morning in Nakuru's DCI offices

[FILE] Nakuru East MP David Gikaria grilled by Nakuru DCI over links to notorious 'Confirm,' gang
Nakuru East Member of Parliament (MP) David Gikaria spent the better part of Tuesday morning being questioned by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru over his suspected links with a criminal gang.

Detectives questioned the lawmaker over his relationship with a notorious Nakuru-based criminal gang known as 'Confirm.'

The gang has been responsible for robberies, rape and murders recently reported in Mawanga area, Bahati sub-county.

For the past two weeks, five individuals were killed by members of the notorious gang.

READ: Jubilee MP released after dramatic arrest

According to police, the gang members often target affluent residential areas during the day when the homeowners are busy at work.

One of the victims was Susan Wambui, a mother of three and mobile money shop attendant who was killed on Tuesday, June 21 before her body was burnt beyond recognition.

"The results say that she was strangled from behind, either with a rope or a wire of four millimeters. The fingers were pale blue and her hands were already stretched showing signs of struggle. They stole cash box and TV," revealed Wambui's family.

(FROM L-R:) Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i with Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Susan Mochache address residents on June 25 in Nakuru before the former ordered a crackdown on the notorious 'Confirm' gang
The brutality of the criminal gang caught the attention of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i who on Saturday, June 25 ordered a crackdown on the gang.

“I have talked to the Inspector General of police and police commanders in Rift Valley and we have decided to set up a special operation to deal with this Confirm gang,” said Dr Matiang’i.

As of Monday, June 27, the crackdown has so far led to the arrest of at least 27 suspects. Out of the 27, five were teenagers who were arrested in Kwa Rhonda estate. According to police, the teenagers had just come from conducting an attack at Jasho area in Nakuru West sub-county.

"During the operation, crude weapons including machetes, clubs, swords, metal rods and pieces of wood were recovered from the thugs, who have left Nakuru residents living in fear of being attacked. Also recovered were assorted SIM cards and identification documents belonging to victims of robbery incidents," Nakuru County DCI boss Anthony Sunguti told the Nation.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

