Nakuru East MP grilled by DCI

Detectives questioned the lawmaker over his relationship with a notorious Nakuru-based criminal gang known as 'Confirm.'

The gang has been responsible for robberies, rape and murders recently reported in Mawanga area, Bahati sub-county.

For the past two weeks, five individuals were killed by members of the notorious gang.

According to police, the gang members often target affluent residential areas during the day when the homeowners are busy at work.

One of the victims was Susan Wambui, a mother of three and mobile money shop attendant who was killed on Tuesday, June 21 before her body was burnt beyond recognition.

"The results say that she was strangled from behind, either with a rope or a wire of four millimeters. The fingers were pale blue and her hands were already stretched showing signs of struggle. They stole cash box and TV," revealed Wambui's family.

Pulse Live Kenya

Matiang'i orders crackdown in Nakuru

The brutality of the criminal gang caught the attention of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i who on Saturday, June 25 ordered a crackdown on the gang.

“I have talked to the Inspector General of police and police commanders in Rift Valley and we have decided to set up a special operation to deal with this Confirm gang,” said Dr Matiang’i.

As of Monday, June 27, the crackdown has so far led to the arrest of at least 27 suspects. Out of the 27, five were teenagers who were arrested in Kwa Rhonda estate. According to police, the teenagers had just come from conducting an attack at Jasho area in Nakuru West sub-county.