The late Royal Media Services journalist, Robin Njogu is being laid to rest today at his home in Sibanga village in Cherengany, Trans Nzoia County.

At the time of death, Njogu worked as the Managing Editor, Radio, at the Royal Media Services (RMS).

Njogu's death was announced by ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru who mourned him as a journalist who contributed immensely to the growth of radio news in Kenya.

Farewell Robin

He passed away on 16th March as he was undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi. His death came hours after his mother passed on.

The celebrated journalist was mourned as kind-hearted, a mentor with most renowned media personalities in the country acknowledging that he played a big part in starting off their careers.

Robin Njogu's burial at his home in Transzoia County

Only family and close friends are expected to be in attendance at the burial as per the Covid-19 protocols. He is survived by his wife, Carol and three children.

Robin Njogu buried