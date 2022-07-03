Nairobi’s most wanted suspects arrested after dramatic chase and gun drama

Police officers who were on patrol pounced on the duo shortly after they attacked and robbed a middle-aged woman at gunpoint before fleeing on a motorbike.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed an operation was to hunt down the armed thugs was launched after they attacked and robbed the middle-aged woman at gunpoint in Kariobangi.

Witnesses of the robbery gave Corporal Kamah and his crew of two officers leads that aided the sleuths in tracking down the thugs who sped off on a motorbike, using various tactics to shake off the detectives.

“As they were approaching the riverside area, they spotted a motorbike with two men on board, who matched the description of the two thugs given by the officer manning the radio room.

“What followed was a chase as the sleuths went after the two thugs who immediately took flight on noticing the menacing DCI Subaru ya Mambaru in full capacity, approach,” read the statement from DCI.

The thugs were no match for the experienced cops who clearly understood the assignment and brought it to successful completion after a few minutes.

"As the motorbike negotiated a bend leading to Riverside, the detectives’ vehicle closed in and intercepted the motorbike which veered off the road landing in a ditch.

"But before the detectives could alight from their vehicle, the rider had gathered himself up and taken off on his ill-fated bike, that left behind a threatening cranking sound from the impact of the tumble," DCI stated.

Cornered and outsmarted, one of the thugs whipped out a gun, ready to open fire but was swiftly tackled by the detectives.

“However, the pillion passenger who had whipped out a firearm ready to fire at the detectives, was not lucky as the lanky Corporal Kamah, went for his jugular with speed and efficiency. The thug identified as Francis Shimoto, 26, who was armed with a beretta pistol loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm calibre, was arrested and 2 Kilograms of marijuana discovered concealed in his body.