Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Over the last few days, many Kenyans have wondered whether the country will also observe the day as a public holiday.

According to Google Trends, interest in Diwali grew in the last seven days by nearly 100%, with the most searched query on Google being: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Is Diwali a public holiday in Kenya?

In 2021, the Ministry of Interior did not gazette Diwali as a public holiday.

“In a statement via Twitter, the Ministry of Interior clarified that the gazette notice doing rounds on social media was fake.

“The government has not declared a public holiday on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The purported gazette notice declaring a holiday is fake!,” read a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

Despite not being gazetted, Kenyan Hindus marked this day and observed the important festival.

Queries to the Ministry of Interior on the status of the holiday went answered by the time of publishing.

Lasting over five days, the holiday is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs worldwide.

The name of this festival is derived from ‘avali,’ which means ‘row,’ and ‘deepa,’ meaning ‘clay lamps.’