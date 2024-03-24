The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Joe Mfalme breaks his silence after arrest over police officer's death

Charles Ouma

DJ Joe Mfalme addressed the matter on Sunday, March 24

DJ Joe Mfalme
DJ Joe Mfalme

DJ Joe Mfalme has broken his silence following his arrest over the assault of Kabete Police Station Deputy DCIO Felix Kelian Kitosi who later died in hospital.

The DJ who was arrested alongside his accomplices over the alleged assault that happened after an altercation in Kikuyu town.

Below is the full statement released by DJ Joe Mfalme on Sunday, March 24 2024.

Dear Esteemed Friends, Supporters, and Well-Wishers,

This is a public statement solely aimed at addressing the recent developments surrounding the regrettable incident that has come to the attention of the general public.

READ: Details of tragic night that landed DJ Joe Mfalme in trouble, fatal assault & arrest video

First and foremost, we express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this unfortunate incident.

DJ Joe Mfalme and his team have been in close collaboration with the investigative agencies since the occurrence of the incident.

DJ Joe Mfalme and his team are fully committed to participating in the investigative procedure and will continue to extend their cooperation as may be required.

We place our trust in God Almighty in particular and the authorities in general to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation aimed at uncovering the truth.

Once again, we convey our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and friends affected by this distressing event.

Given the ongoing investigations and the sensitive nature of the matter, we shall refrain from making any further statements at this time.

We deeply appreciate your understanding and unwavering support. We shall purpose to update you once the investigations are complete.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

