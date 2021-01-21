Deputy President William Ruto has mourned the death of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father, Mzee Abel Gongera.

In a statement, the DP described Mzee Gongera as a God fearing, devoted and hardworking man who served the community by promoting peace, unity and education.

“We have lost a devoted, progressive and hardworking man who served the community with diligence. Mzee Abel Gongera was God-fearing, a promoter of peace, unity and education. He was a role-model to many. Mzee Abel Gongera was the father to Hon. Joash Maangi, the Deputy Governor, Kisii County. May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace,” said William Ruto.

His words come a day after Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi announced that his father had passed away, on Tuesday morning.

Late Joash Maangi’s father, Mzee Abel Gongera

"This morning at 4:45 Am, my father Mzee Abel Gongera rested from the troubles of this world. Please remember our family in your prayers during these hard times," he requested.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae was among the first to convey his official condolence message to his deputy.

"My sincere condolences to my Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and the entire family of the late Mzee Abel Gongera following his demise. Losing a parent is painful for anyone irrespective of age and the pain to this family cannot be equated.

"My thoughts and that of my family goes to Joash and the entire family of Mzee Abel Gongera. The entire Kisii County Government stands with you during this difficult moment. Poleni Sana," the Governor condoled.