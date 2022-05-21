RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Alvin Chivondo arrested for shoplifting again

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Alvin Chivondo, a 21-year-old Nairobi man has taken the he who dips his finger into honey does not dip once saying seriously.

Alvin Chivondo who was sentenced to 1 year in jail or a fine of Sh100,000 for stealing goods worth Sh 3,165
Alvin Chivondo who was sentenced to 1 year in jail or a fine of Sh100,000 for stealing goods worth Sh 3,165

Chivondo was plying his trade as a shoplifter on Thursday May 19, night at a supermarket along Ronald Ngala Street within Nairobi's Central Business District when he was arrested.

Recommended articles

According to The Standard, Chivondo was allegedly caught stealing maize flour from the supermarket and after getting caught police officers apprehended him.

The 21-year old is currently detained at Central Police Station awaiting to be charged once the police are done with investigations.

Central Police Commander David Baariu confirmed that Chivondo was currently held at the station and might be arraigned over stealing charges.

Just a month ago, on April 13, Chivondo was found guilty by Milimani Chief Magistrate, Wendy Kagendo, over the offence of shoplifting.

He had pleaded guilty to the offence of stealing 5 kgs of rice, 5 litres of cooking oil, 2 kgs of sugar, and tea leaves, all valued at Sh3,165. The magistrate had handed him a one-year prison sentence or a fine of Sh100,000.

The sentence had elicited mixed reactions when the public domain got a wind of it with many sympathizing with Chivondo as he said in his defence that he stolen because his family had slept hungry for three days.

Justice Kagendo came under castigation with Kenyans crying foul on the biased nature of the judicial system especially after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, postponed the prosecution of politicians facing graft charges until after August 9 polls.

It was established that the magistrate had resorted to the seemingly harsh sentence as Chivondo was a repeat offender in the same retail store.

Azimio la Umoja flag bearer, Raila Odinga was one of the leaders who called for Chivondo’s release.

“Let Alvin Linus Chivondo be released unconditionally! You can’t jail a man for trying to feed his family,” said Raila.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko came to his aide and paid the fine, bought him foodstuff while noting that many Kenyans were facing hard times. Sonko had also offered him a job at his Upper Hill offices.

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cate Waruguru reveals DP Ruto's offer after losing UDA nomination

Cate Waruguru reveals DP Ruto's offer after losing UDA nomination

Alvin Chivondo arrested for shoplifting again

Alvin Chivondo arrested for shoplifting again

Kalonzo retreats for reflection as his presidential bid is challenged

Kalonzo retreats for reflection as his presidential bid is challenged

8 dead, scores injured in Maai Mahiu road accident

8 dead, scores injured in Maai Mahiu road accident

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

Bobi Wine lectures Museveni's son Gen Muhoozi over father's succession

Bobi Wine lectures Museveni's son Gen Muhoozi over father's succession

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI shares photos, whereabouts of suspected Mirema shooting mastermind

DCI shares photos, whereabouts of suspected Mirema shooting mastermind

Late night fire torches section of Moi Girls High School Eldoret [Video]

Late night fire torches section of Moi Girls High School Eldoret [Video]

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]