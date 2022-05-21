Alvin Chivondo arrested for shoplifting again

According to The Standard, Chivondo was allegedly caught stealing maize flour from the supermarket and after getting caught police officers apprehended him.

The 21-year old is currently detained at Central Police Station awaiting to be charged once the police are done with investigations.

Central Police Commander David Baariu confirmed that Chivondo was currently held at the station and might be arraigned over stealing charges.

Just a month ago, on April 13, Chivondo was found guilty by Milimani Chief Magistrate, Wendy Kagendo, over the offence of shoplifting.

He had pleaded guilty to the offence of stealing 5 kgs of rice, 5 litres of cooking oil, 2 kgs of sugar, and tea leaves, all valued at Sh3,165. The magistrate had handed him a one-year prison sentence or a fine of Sh100,000.

The sentence had elicited mixed reactions when the public domain got a wind of it with many sympathizing with Chivondo as he said in his defence that he stolen because his family had slept hungry for three days.

Justice Kagendo came under castigation with Kenyans crying foul on the biased nature of the judicial system especially after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, postponed the prosecution of politicians facing graft charges until after August 9 polls.

It was established that the magistrate had resorted to the seemingly harsh sentence as Chivondo was a repeat offender in the same retail store.

Azimio la Umoja flag bearer, Raila Odinga was one of the leaders who called for Chivondo’s release.

“Let Alvin Linus Chivondo be released unconditionally! You can’t jail a man for trying to feed his family,” said Raila.