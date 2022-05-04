RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Govt to buy guesthouses for visiting heads of state, diginitaries

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Visiting presidents have been staying in luxurious hotels which charge between Sh500,000 and Sh2 million

Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo. (https://twitter.com/ForeignOfficeKE)
Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo. (https://twitter.com/ForeignOfficeKE)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested for funds to finance the acquisition of houses to accommodate visiting presidents and VIPs.

Recommended articles

According to the documents tabled in Parliament, Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo explained that the government intends to stem over-reliance on five-star hotels to host dignitaries in the country.

Past visiting heads of state have stayed at some of the most luxurious hotels in the city. In 2015. President Barrack Obama spent his nights at Villa Rosa Kempinski and Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu was hosted at the Nairobi Serena Hotel in 2021.

Presidential Suite at The Tribe Nairobi
Presidential Suite at The Tribe Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Presidential Suite at Villa Rosa Kempinski
Presidential Suite at Villa Rosa Kempinski Pulse Live Kenya

The Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi which was shut down in 2020, had the biggest Presidential suite in the city with 2,340-square-feet.

This room has hosted US President Joe Biden when he was Obama’s Vice President and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton among other dignitaries.

The budget for the guesthouses and luxury vehicles was not disclosed in the plan tabled in Parliament for MPs to review.

The cost of presidential suites in Nairobi ranges from Sh500,000 per night to well over Sh1 million per night.

The ministry seeks to acquire suitable guesthouses for high-level dignitaries visiting the country. This will cut costs of hotel accommodation and ensure there is always availability of accommodation and reduce dependency on hotels," Foreign Affairs CS told Parliament in the documents.

This will deal five-star hotels a big blow since the government has used billions to host VVIPs and VIPs in the presidential suites.

The Ministry also intends to spend millions on high-end vehicles for VIP state guests' local transport.

"Further, the ministry intends to acquire protocol/ceremonial vehicles-Specifics for vehicles to include provision for flag pendants," Ms Omamo said.

The protocol cars will be stationed on the airside of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for the transfer of VVIPS and VIPs from aircraft to lounges and protocol personnel during meet-and-greet duty.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series Photo: Vince Pictures
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series Photo: Vince Pictures Pulse Live Kenya

"The ministry has a large fleet of old vehicles hence increased maintenance costs. In addition, unlike in other international airports, JKIA does not have protocol cars stationed within the tarmac area/airside to facilitate VVIPs and VIPs on arrival and departure (boarding and disembarking)," Omamo added.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Govt to buy guesthouses for visiting heads of state, diginitaries

Govt to buy guesthouses for visiting heads of state, diginitaries

Raila beats DP Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate - TIFA polls

Raila beats DP Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate - TIFA polls

Governors 2022: Poll places Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Kilonzo Jr in the lead

Governors 2022: Poll places Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Kilonzo Jr in the lead

Names of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

Names of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

Raila, Gideon Moi & Omanga lead Kenyans in mourning MP Sankok's son

Raila, Gideon Moi & Omanga lead Kenyans in mourning MP Sankok's son

Archbishop Muheria breaks silence on calls to run for Presidency

Archbishop Muheria breaks silence on calls to run for Presidency

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok's son commits suicide

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok's son commits suicide

Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

Tim Wanyonyi reveals reason he dropped out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race

Tim Wanyonyi reveals reason he dropped out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp