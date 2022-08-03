Foreigner fights guards in early morning drama outside Nairobi club [Video]

According to journalist Saddique Shaban who captured the incident on his phone, the couple had just left Club Gemini, located inside the building and went into Chandarana Supermarket.

Inside the supermarket, the duo reportedly broke a glass and was asked to pay for it after which the man became abusive and violent.

Shaban observed that the couple appeared to have been intoxicated, with the man yelling cuss words at the security guards.

Pulse Live Kenya

What started as an altercation quickly degenerated into a fight after the foreigner resisted attempts to be restrained.

The security guards wrestled him to the ground, as the crowd that was starting to gather watched in surprise.

The woman tried to intervene but was quickie overpowered. Some members of the public tried to stop the fight while others joined in beating the foreigner.

“Quick police action saved the couple from further wrath of the public. The intoxicated duo were taken away by plainclothes officers who assaulted me in the process of filming this and confiscated my identity card shortly after the last frame,” Shaban shared.

Even after the police arrived, the shopper tried to resist arrest but was taken away by police officers dressed in plain clothes.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shaban also shared a photo of the police officer who took his phone and asked members of the public to help trace him.

“If anyone knows this policeman alleged to be from Kilimani, please let me know. He assaulted me and fled with my identification card. Demanded that I erase the footage, seeking support from bodaboda riders. They declined and told him journalism isn't a crime,” he said.