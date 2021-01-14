Former Laikipia East Member of Parliament Anthony Mutahi Kimaru has been charged for stealing the Title Deed of a piece of land valued at Sh18.5 million, in Nanyuki Township.

According to Citizen, the former legislator is accused of stealing the title deed of the land belonging to George Odinga and David Mortons Silverstein who are the executors of the late British settler Livia Le Poer Trench’s estate.

Kimaru is alleged to have committed the offense in August 2016.

He is also faced with another count of fraudulently making an agreement of sale for another parcel of land in Nanyuki township on August 3, 2009.

Mutahi Kimaru who appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

The case will be mentioned on 28th January 2021.