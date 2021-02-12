Former Thika Town MP, Alice Ng’ang’a has called on the Government to incorporate Mental Health into the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Alice Ng’ang’a said the inclusion will instill discipline among learners and the recent cases of students torching schools and turning against teachers will not exist.

She went on to commended the Competency-Based Curriculum, stating that it will make Kenya's education system reactive to demands of the modern world by helping learners to thrive in their areas of expertise and talents.

Ms Ng’ang’a noted that the 8-4-4 system only focused on training learners how to pass exams, which is the reason most graduates have been rendered jobless, as their skills don’t match the market demand.

The former MP spoke as she issued bursaries to University students sponsored by her Thika Education Trust Fund (Thetfu).

Thetfu was formed in 2014 and has sponsored more than 700 students in six years.

Her words came a few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta officially launched the Taskforce Report on Enhancing Access, Equity and Quality for Effective Curriculum Reforms Implementation.

The Head of State also established a new State Department for the implementation of the new curriculum reforms.