We shall sponsor mass weddings for police officers every year-Dorcas Gachagua

Charles Ouma

According to the second lady, this is part of the Kenya Kwanza government's agenda, and promise to upgrade police welfare

Second lady, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua
Second lady, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua

The Kenya Kwanza government and the National Police Service will sponsor mass weddings for police officers, second lady Dorcas Gachagua has said.

The second lady who was speaking on Saturday, November 26, revealed that sponsoring the mass weddings is part of the government’s plans to upgrade police welfare.

"Together with the National Police Service, we shall sponsor uniformed mass weddings every year as a way of establishing police families. This is part of the Kenya Kwanza Government's agenda, and promise to upgrade police welfare," she said during the commissioning of 11 police officers to be clerics at the Nyeri Administration Police Line.

The second lady declared that she will be in attendance annually as officers solemnize their marital unions.

Borrowing from her own 35-years of marriage to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas reiterated the importance of a family as a basic unit of any progressive society.

“I believe in strong families as the basic unit of society. The OSDP will collaborate with the police chaplaincy, led by Chief Chaplain of the APs Bishop Dr. Kipkoech Kibet, in advocating for strong family values across the security service,” she said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with second lady, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua at a past event
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with second lady, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua at a past event

The second lady reiterated that the advancement of family values, chaplaincy and the empowerment of the boychild and vulnerable members of society is a course close to her heart.

"There is a transformation happening in this country, even as we witness today's occasion of our security officers being commissioned to the priesthood. I urge all officers to always stand by the truth, and they will succeed.

"In my office, a critical pillar alongside that of boy child, widows, orphans, and persons with disabilities, is that of Chaplaincy and family values," said Pastor Dorcas.

As part of their campaign pledges, the Kenya Kwanza administration promised to look into the welfare of the police and initiate reforms within the police service.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

