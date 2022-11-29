RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Governor Wanga issues orders after KCSE candidate died while delivering newborn

Denis Mwangi

Gladys Wanga visited the girl’s family in Kochia, Rangwe and shared her condolences with the bereaved members

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has ordered investigations into the death of a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate shortly after she had delivered a newborn at Homabay County Referral Hospital.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 29, Governor Wanga instructed the County Department of Health and the Curative Services Committee of the referral hospital's board to conduct independent investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of Velma Anita Ochieng.

The hospital reported that Velma, a candidate at Nyajanja Secondary School, died after succumbing to post-partum complications.

The county boss visited the girl’s family in Kochia, Rangwe and shared her condolences with the bereaved members.

We will continue our efforts to ensure no mother ever loses their life when bringing forth life especially if it can be avoided. One life is One too many,” she said in a post.

She added that since becoming the governor of Homa Bay, the county has taken steps to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services.

The family of the late Nyajanja Secondary School student blamed the hospital employees for the death, citing negligence by staff.

Selah Ayaga, Velma's aunt, said the student was in a lot of pain when she was admitted to the maternity ward.

The girl was overwhelmed with pain but a security guard continued to deny us access. Some medics assumed us despite the pain and situation we were undergoing,” Ayaga told the media.

It was reported that doctors dismissed Velma's family's request for her to be taken to the theatre immediately.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

