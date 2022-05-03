RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Governors 2022: Poll places Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Kilonzo Jr in the lead

Thomas Bosire

A high number of Nairobians, up to 73% are yet to decide who they will vote for governor, senator and Woman Rep

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr
According to an opinion poll conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA), Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is Nairobi's favourite gubernatorial candidate ahead of the August 9 election.

TIFA has placed the Kenya Kwanza coalition candidate in the lead with a 23% score, as the Azimio La Umoja ticket under businessman Polycarp Igathe came in second at 15%.

Ranked at position three with a 3% score was Jubilee politician Richard Ngatia who dropped out of the race for an appointment in the President’s special envoy on Trade.

Current Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu who also shelved plans to defend the seat in favor of Igathe scored 2%. Anne Kagure was polled at 1% while other aspirants accounted for 4% of the opinions gathered.

With three months to the General Election, TIFA reported that 53% of Nairobi voters are still undecided on their preferred Governor candidate.

In the senatorial race, ODM’s Secretary-general Edwin Sifuna took the lead at 19% while United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Bishop Margaret Wanjiru followed at 6%.

Nominated Jubilee MP Maina Kamanda is ranked third with 1% and as in the gubernatorial race, 73% of Nairobians are not sure who to vote for in the Senator position.

For the Woman Representative seat, incumbent Esther Passaris polled as the favourite with a 27% score, followed closely by Kenya Kwanza candidate Millicent Omanga at 6.2%. Wangui Nganga is third with 1.1% of those polled saying they would vote for her - 63.3% of the voters are still undecided.

In Mombasa, the most preferred candidate for the governor seat according to the TIFA poll is Abulswamad Nassir at 40% followed by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at 28%, Hassan Omar 9% and deputy governor Dr William Kingi had 1%.

In the Makueni County, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr was placed in the lead at an astonishing 50%, Patrick Musimba was ranked second with a 5% score, Rose Moseo came third at 3%.

This survey by TIFA had 1949 respondents in Nairobi, Makueni and Mombasa counties, and had a 4% margin of error.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

