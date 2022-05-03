Governors 2022: Poll places Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Kilonzo Jr in the lead

TIFA has placed the Kenya Kwanza coalition candidate in the lead with a 23% score, as the Azimio La Umoja ticket under businessman Polycarp Igathe came in second at 15%.

Ranked at position three with a 3% score was Jubilee politician Richard Ngatia who dropped out of the race for an appointment in the President’s special envoy on Trade.

Current Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu who also shelved plans to defend the seat in favor of Igathe scored 2%. Anne Kagure was polled at 1% while other aspirants accounted for 4% of the opinions gathered.

With three months to the General Election, TIFA reported that 53% of Nairobi voters are still undecided on their preferred Governor candidate.

In the senatorial race, ODM’s Secretary-general Edwin Sifuna took the lead at 19% while United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Bishop Margaret Wanjiru followed at 6%.

Nominated Jubilee MP Maina Kamanda is ranked third with 1% and as in the gubernatorial race, 73% of Nairobians are not sure who to vote for in the Senator position.

For the Woman Representative seat, incumbent Esther Passaris polled as the favourite with a 27% score, followed closely by Kenya Kwanza candidate Millicent Omanga at 6.2%. Wangui Nganga is third with 1.1% of those polled saying they would vote for her - 63.3% of the voters are still undecided.

Mombasa and Makueni governor favourites

In Mombasa, the most preferred candidate for the governor seat according to the TIFA poll is Abulswamad Nassir at 40% followed by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at 28%, Hassan Omar 9% and deputy governor Dr William Kingi had 1%.

In the Makueni County, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr was placed in the lead at an astonishing 50%, Patrick Musimba was ranked second with a 5% score, Rose Moseo came third at 3%.