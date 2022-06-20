Wearing face masks is now mandatory indoors - CS Kagwe

Addressing the media on Monday, Kagwe mentioned that with the rising number of Covid-19, Kenyans need to mask up to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

Those required to mask up are people in places such as PSVs, aircrafts, offices, supermarkets and places of worship. He also appealed to Kenyans to consider taking booster shots.

“The sharp rising numbers of Covid-19 cases should mean something to our country, that we must once again, retake our steps to prevent the slide into a crisis like the one we experienced in 2020/21when we lost many lives and resources,” CS Kagwe said.

At the same time, MOH acting Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth has advised Kenyans with flu or flu-like symptoms to remain at home to avoid transmitting it to others.

"If you have flu-like symptoms please stay at home don’t go to work and expose other people because flu, common cold and Covid like other respiratory tract infections are highly transmissible,” Dr Amoth advised.

Amoth went on to give Kenyans ways on how they can prevent themselves from contracting Coronavirus.

“You have to keep warm and dress warmly to avoid triggering flu like situations, avoid crowded places and gatherings, keep hydrated and keep plenty amounts of fluids, exercise regularly, maintain hand and body hygiene,” he said.

On Monday, June 20, 2022 MOH announced that a total of 252 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 1,993 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 12.6%.

Out of the new cases 228 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners. Total confirmed positive cases are now 329, 605 and Cumulative tests so far are 3,724,555.