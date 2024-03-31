The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Heart-stopping moments, skilled drivers & Magical Kenya: Highlights of the World Rally Championship

Charles Ouma

The world's best rally drivers joined the action, hungry for glory with ecstatic fans trooping to Naivasha for a piece of the action and fun

Naivasha came to life with Safari Rally enthusiasts flocking the town to catch a glimpse of the action during the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Spectator stages were filled to capacity with enthusiastic crowds yearning for a piece of the action.

Booming businesses

The extravaganza came with good tidings to business community who made a killing with thriving sales.

Hotels recorded improved businesses over the long Easter weekend with revelers securing accommodation.

Entrepreneurs in the short-stay accommodation spaces also got a piece of the pie with bookings spiking.

Magical Kenya was on display at along the course with wildlife, beautiful scenery and cultural diversity giving the race a unique feel.

Entertainment spots filled to capacity with merry-making revelers winding down the day at various spots after an active day.

Hear-stopping moments

The event had several heart-stopping moments in which timely action by the drivers averted what would have been grisly accidents with possible deaths.

A driver expertly navigates through dust and gravel during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Kenya on March 31, 2024.
A driver expertly navigates through dust and gravel during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Kenya on March 31, 2024.

Among them are two marshals in Youth and Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba’s entourage who escaped by a whisker when a safari rally car almost ran them over on the final day of the event.

A speeding rally car was seen navigating a dusty stretch just as two marshals advanced from one section of the road to another.

The duo appeared visibly confused, unsure of where the speeding vehicle would head and scampered for safety with one taking to the road and was nearly knocked down by the rally car.

The skilled driver maneuvered the car ex[pertly, averting what would have been an accident.

Reacting to the statement in a statement believed to be directed at the driver, the CS wrote:

“Ease ease, Charlie, those are my Stewards there!.”

Skilled drivers, challenging course

A similar heart-stopping moment was also witnessed on the second day of the vent after a woman escaped an accident by a whisker after a speeding rally car veered off the track.

A video that went viral on social media shows a speeding rally car maneuvering a muddy stretch of the course with spectators cheering.

A driver expertly navigates through dust and gravel during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Kenya on March 31, 2024.
A driver expertly navigates through dust and gravel during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Kenya on March 31, 2024.

The car skids and veers off the track with spectators scampering for safety. One lady is seen attempting to flee to safety before falling in front of the vehicle which luckily makes a turn away from her position.

The driver then drives round in a complete circle and gets back to the course to proceed with the race with the crowd cheering loudly.

Kalle Rovanpera truimphs

It was a display of resilience on the challenging course which took the powerful engines through tracks laden with dust to muddy stretches with beautiful scenery and wildlife.

After three days of action, Belgian star rally driver Kalle Rovanpera of Toyota Gazoo Racing conquered with a commanding time of 3 hours and 36 minutes with his teammate Takamoto Katsuta coming second.

President William Ruto with winners of the World Rally Championship (WRC)
President William Ruto with winners of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Pulse Live Kenya

Ford's Adrien Fourmaux claimed the third spot to close the podium.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

