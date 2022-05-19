Former principal testifies against Oscar Sudi in forgery case

Testifying before Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo, Maritim said Sudi never sat his Kenya certificate of secondary exanimation KCSE in the school and that the index number Sudi claimed to be his, belonged to another former student.

“I can confirm that I went through the records of admission from the year he said he was at the school and that the name of Oscar Kipchumba Sudi was not appearing anywhere. Even the index number on the KCSE certificate belonged to another student,” said Maritim.

Sudi’s case has been ongoing in his absence after his legal representatives Thomas Ruto, George Wajakoyah and Collins Kiprono said the law maker had flown to Turkey for specialized treatment.

This is despite pleads by his lawyers to have the case postponed until his availability was no longer an issue.

Maritim, who is now a senior officer at the County Government of Bomet said Sudi’s alleged index number belonged to Nicholas Otieno who cleared and collected his certificate in August 2007.

He further said all former students in the school signed a register confirming they had picked their certificate, but Sudi’s signature was no where to be found.

The MP who is seeking another term in office is being charged for allegedly forging academic certificates which include KCSE Certificate and a Diploma Certificate in Business Management from Kenya Institute of Management while seeking clearance from IEBC to contest in the 2013 election.

Sudi is also on the spot for making verbal threats on a citizen TV journalist. In a letter authored by the media council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo, the Council noted that the threats are a violation of the freedom of media practitioners and therefore those involved should stay warned.