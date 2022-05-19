RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Stop threatening journalists - Media Council warns politicians

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Media Council puts Oscar Sudi and Silvanus Osoro on notice over threats to media houses and journalists

Nation Media Group's headquarters in Nairobi and the Citizen TV logo
Nation Media Group's headquarters in Nairobi and the Citizen TV logo

The Media Council of Kenya has issued a statement cautioning politicians to refrain from threatening journalists or media houses during their political campaigns.

Recommended articles

According to MCK, a good number of journalists have received threats from politicians in relation to the August 9 General Election.

The Council noted that the threats are a violation of the freedom of media practitioners and therefore those involved should stay warned.

“The Media Council of Kenya is concerned about the increasing incidences of profiling of and threats to individual journalists and media outlets by politicians related to 2022 General Election campaigns.

“The Council is disturbed that such threats are likely to incite the public and political supporters against the media and may thus expose journalists and media practitioners to violations of their rights as they go about their rightful duties,” the statement read in part.

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo
Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo Pulse Live Kenya

The statement authored by the Media Council CEO David Omwoyo details that in the past five months the council has received 45 cases of press freedom violation - giving the example of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s verbal attack against Citizen TV.

“We particularly take note of the latest verbal attack against Citizen TV by Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi vide a social media post meant to intimidate the editorial discretion of the station. Hon Sudi’s statement comes after similar threats by South Mugirango Member of parliament Hon Silvanus Osoro who castigated the media outlet for biased reporting,” the statement said.

Omwoyo added that: “We advise politicians and the public that Kenya’s media and journalist are guided by a professional code of conduct, with sufficient mechanisms for self-regulations, both as an industry or at personal level. The council encourages Kenyans and particularly who feel aggrieved by the conduct of the media to seek redress through the Media Complaints Commission, which is established under the Media Council Act, 213 to address media-related disputes.”

Stop threatening the media during political campaigns - Media Council
Stop threatening the media during political campaigns - Media Council Stop threatening the media during political campaigns - Media Council Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Uhuru suspends High Court Judge Said Chitembwe

Uhuru suspends High Court Judge Said Chitembwe

Stop threatening journalists - Media Council warns politicians

Stop threatening journalists - Media Council warns politicians

Protests erupt in Westlands after Matatu operators strike [Videos]

Protests erupt in Westlands after Matatu operators strike [Videos]

Gideon Moi clarifies on his relationship with Azimio

Gideon Moi clarifies on his relationship with Azimio

Charles Owino exits Siaya Governor race, to return to National Police Service

Charles Owino exits Siaya Governor race, to return to National Police Service

Untold story behind teacher who created Kenyatta's KICC statue

Untold story behind teacher who created Kenyatta's KICC statue

Teenage girl drags father to court for refusing to let her marry boyfriend

Teenage girl drags father to court for refusing to let her marry boyfriend

Raila overtakes Ruto after unveiling of their running mates - TIFA report

Raila overtakes Ruto after unveiling of their running mates - TIFA report

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested

Fresh details emerge linking Mirema shooting victim to 'mchele' syndicate

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.