The Housing Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga, has put forward a proposal to raise the rent for civil servants living in government-owned housing.
57,000 civil servants to have their rent reviewed upwards
Housing PS Hinga seeks to triple rent for civil Servants
This move comes after rents have remained stagnant for over two decades.
Hinga told Parliament that the ministry is seeking approval from the Treasury to reassess the rents for nearly 57,000 government-owned residences.
The proposed rent hikes would affect civil servants across different ranks, with some currently paying as little as Sh1,000 per month.
Hinga emphasized the need to align the rents with market rates, particularly for those residing in prime locations.
Currently, the average rent for civil servants stands at around Sh2,200 per month.
However, there are instances where individuals pay as low as Sh1,000 for a single room in certain estates, while others shell out as much as Sh30,000 for a three-bedroom house in exclusive areas like State House.
To illustrate the scale of the proposed changes, Hinga suggests that super-scale public servants inhabiting upscale locales like State House should anticipate their rents to surge to between Sh90,000 and Sh100,000 per month.
The proposal, if implemented, would mark a significant departure from the status quo and could have wide-ranging implications for civil servants' living expenses.
While some may welcome the adjustments as a necessary step towards reflecting current market realities, others may find themselves grappling with the financial strain of higher rental costs.
