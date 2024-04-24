Treefall results in traffic disruption on Moi Avenue in Nairobi CBD [Photos]

The fallen tree, which has been a familiar sight to pedestrians and commuters alike, now lies across the road closing up the entire width of the road.

Images from the scene show its branches touching the walls of buildings.

Recent incidents of the damage cause by the heavy rains in Nairobi serve as a wake-up call regarding urban planning.

Huge tree falls in Nairobi CBD & blocks entire width of Moi Avenue Pulse Live Kenya

Questions have been raised about the readiness of Nairobi's infrastructure to withstand such events and the steps that need to be taken to prevent future occurrences.

For now, commuters are advised to seek alternative routes as the clean-up operation is yet to start.

Moi Avenue is a central hub for public and private transport, and has been rendered impassable.

This has caused detours and delays. Matatus, buses, and personal vehicles have diverted, leading to a ripple effect of congestion across connecting roads and nearby streets.

