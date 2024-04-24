Residents of Nairobi woke up to a shocking scene on Wednesday, April 24, after a night of heavy rains caused a huge tree to collapse across the busy Moi Avenue, right next to the iconic Imenti House.
Treefall results in traffic disruption on Moi Avenue in Nairobi CBD [Photos]
Traffic was disrupted on Moi Avenue after a tree fell and blocked the road.
The fallen tree, which has been a familiar sight to pedestrians and commuters alike, now lies across the road closing up the entire width of the road.
Images from the scene show its branches touching the walls of buildings.
Recent incidents of the damage cause by the heavy rains in Nairobi serve as a wake-up call regarding urban planning.
Questions have been raised about the readiness of Nairobi's infrastructure to withstand such events and the steps that need to be taken to prevent future occurrences.
For now, commuters are advised to seek alternative routes as the clean-up operation is yet to start.
Moi Avenue is a central hub for public and private transport, and has been rendered impassable.
This has caused detours and delays. Matatus, buses, and personal vehicles have diverted, leading to a ripple effect of congestion across connecting roads and nearby streets.
