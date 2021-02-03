Economist and Strategist David Ndii has said that he occasionally smoked marijuana (bhang) when he was in high school and still topped his O-level examination in his school.

Mr. Ndii said that Marijuana was criminalized by the colonialists and if it is legalized the crime of smoking bhang will not exist.

He went ahead to call for its legalization with the #LegalizeMarijuana hashtag.

“Marijuana was criminalized by colonialists. It follows that if we decriminalize it, the crime of smoking bhang will cease to exist. I smoked bhang occasionally in secondary school (age 12-16), still topped my school in O-Level exams. #LegalizeMarijuana,” said Ndii.